Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $62.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

