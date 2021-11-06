Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,639 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

