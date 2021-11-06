Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.59.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $36.09 on Monday, reaching $611.54. 1,768,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,366. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

