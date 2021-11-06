Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of RGS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 1,788,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. Regis has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

RGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

