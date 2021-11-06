Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.57 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGA traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

