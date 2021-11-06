Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 89,300 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.57 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

