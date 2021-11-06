Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.20% of Prudential Bancorp worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.75 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

