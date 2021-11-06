Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

BWXT opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

