Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 159.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $98,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,629 shares of company stock worth $1,885,722. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $16.07 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

