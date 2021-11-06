Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 271,921 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,921 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of American Superconductor worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AMSC opened at $17.65 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $499.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.