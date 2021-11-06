Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.94 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.