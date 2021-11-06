Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,180 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Repay were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,258,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Repay stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

