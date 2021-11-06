Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.88

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 10641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Repay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

