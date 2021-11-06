Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 2,400 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78.

Shares of RGEN opened at $266.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

