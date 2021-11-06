Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 2,400 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78.
Shares of RGEN opened at $266.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
