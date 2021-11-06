Repligen Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

RGEN opened at $266.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.71. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.