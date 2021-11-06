Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 249,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.
In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,654 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.