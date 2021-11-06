Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 249,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,654 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Replimune Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Replimune Group worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

