REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.91 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $4.80 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

