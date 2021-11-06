Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.79. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

