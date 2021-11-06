Research Analysts Set Expectations for CDK Global, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CDK Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.93 on Friday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 166.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CDK Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

