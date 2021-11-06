Research Analysts Set Expectations for McKesson Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.41 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.42.

NYSE MCK opened at $221.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.67. McKesson has a 12 month low of $168.88 and a 12 month high of $227.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

