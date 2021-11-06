Research Analysts Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

TRNO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

