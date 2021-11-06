Reserve Rights Market Cap Tops $559.08 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $559.08 million and approximately $34.24 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

