Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. 1,354,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resideo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Resideo Technologies worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.