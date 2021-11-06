Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

RFP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 656,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

