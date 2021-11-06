REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. REV Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of REV Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 132.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 266,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.