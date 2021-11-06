Reviewing Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) & IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and IntriCon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A IntriCon 1.06% 7.00% 5.24%

62.9% of IntriCon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of IntriCon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Snap One and IntriCon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91 IntriCon 0 0 2 0 3.00

Snap One presently has a consensus target price of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.01%. IntriCon has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.01%. Given IntriCon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IntriCon is more favorable than Snap One.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap One and IntriCon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 1.69 -$24.88 million N/A N/A IntriCon $102.77 million 1.65 -$2.52 million ($0.04) -466.75

IntriCon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Summary

IntriCon beats Snap One on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets. The Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segment provides advanced hearing products such as ultra-miniature volume controls and trimmers, custom amplifiers, and custom, completed hearing instruments. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, MN.

