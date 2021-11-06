Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

REYN stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 407,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

