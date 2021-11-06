RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $228,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.