Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

