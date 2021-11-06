Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) Negative Rating Reiterated at OTR Global

OTR Global reiterated their negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBA. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.43.

NYSE RBA opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

