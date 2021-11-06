Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 32.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

