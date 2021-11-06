Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $472,506.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

