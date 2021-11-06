Robert W. Baird Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $375.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.86.

IT opened at $331.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a twelve month low of $144.37 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

