Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,776 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $6,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in R1 RCM by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,083 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

