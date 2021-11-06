Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Marin raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

FENY stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.