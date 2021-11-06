Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 188.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $297.52 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

