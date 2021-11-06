Robin Alfonso Acquires 2,000 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Robin Alfonso acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) per share, for a total transaction of £49,800 ($65,064.02).

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.01) on Friday. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 90.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,460.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

