Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Lowered to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

RCKY opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

