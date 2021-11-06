Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Roku updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Roku stock traded down $10.77 on Friday, hitting $278.62. 5,822,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.