Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Roku updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $10.77 on Friday, hitting $278.62. 5,822,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

