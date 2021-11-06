Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $530.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.89 and a 200 day moving average of $357.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

