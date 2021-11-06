Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $95.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.43.

LSCC stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,487,180 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

