Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. 2,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 25.09% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

