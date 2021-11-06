Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.
About Rovio Entertainment Oyj
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.