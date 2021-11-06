Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

Get Rovio Entertainment Oyj alerts:

About Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.