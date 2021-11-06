Royal Bank of Canada Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $96.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.86.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

