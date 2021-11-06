Royal Bank of Canada Buys 46,874 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips worth $27,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.