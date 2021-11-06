Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$295.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet to a sector perform rating and set a C$205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark restated an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.18.

CJT stock opened at C$184.37 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 82.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$198.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$187.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

