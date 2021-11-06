Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.56 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

