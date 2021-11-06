Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,660 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.66 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

