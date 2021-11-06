Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,683 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ePlus were worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 31.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $122.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $122.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.