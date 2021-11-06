Royal Bank of Canada Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $180.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist dropped their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $8.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.06. 634,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

