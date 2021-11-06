Royal Bank of Canada Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $180.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist dropped their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.73.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $8.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.06. 634,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.